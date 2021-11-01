This wedding season, here’s how to get rid of a puffy face

Every bride wants to look her best while getting married. But, in the days leading up to the wedding, the stress, shopping, and general anxiety about wedding arrangements can make her skin act up.

While some experience sudden acne, for others, the lack of good sleep, etc., can give rise to puffiness of the face. So, how to get rid of it?

Dr Madhu Chopra, a cosmetologist and the managing director at Studio Aesthetique, says a puffy face happens when:

1. There is dehydration due to excessive alcohol or a bad diet. The body reacts by holding on to the available water and storing it, which leads to a puffy face.

2. High salt content in the diet also works as a hygroscopic and retains fluids.

3. Allergies to trial makeup or certain types of food or medication.

How to help yourself with some simple effective treatments?

* Drink plenty of water.

* Take less salt in your diet, not more than 1500-2300mg.

* Increase the intake of fibres. Papaya is an excellent fruit to keep your gut healthy by eliminating all the toxins from the body.

* Add beta-carotene and antioxidants to keep the fluid off your face.

* Cardio and weight training improves blood circulation and removes the toxins as well as fluids.

* Get good body massages and regular facial massage with light fingers or jade roller.

As a last minute solution, you can try the following:

– Clean and grate potatoes to apply on your face as a mask.

– Fresh tomato juice applied on the face helps reduce puffiness.

– Jade roller massages are a must.

– Keep your bowels clean.

– Go for a refreshing swim/run.

– You can also try taking a bowl of ice water and putting your face in it for 30 seconds which will give you an absolutely fresh looking face. This is a last minute solution, so it should not be done often. Using this technique before putting on your makeup is the best thing.

Few forbidden activities:

. Laziness and staying in bed for too long.

. Alcohol consumption and smoking.

. Excessive salt intake.

