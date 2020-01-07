Prepping for your wedding day? Include these in your diet for a radiant bridal glow

Tweak your diet a little to achieve the perfect glow on your wedding day. (Source: File Photo) Tweak your diet a little to achieve the perfect glow on your wedding day. (Source: File Photo)

All set for D-Day? If you’re wondering about getting your diet right, here is some help. We know, there’s always make-up, but for you to ace the bridal look, your skin needs to glow inside out. The key to that is your diet and how you manage it in the run-up to the big day. Ensure you include these in your regular diet for a soft, smooth and glowing skin. For optimum results, it is necessary to plan your bridal diet well in advance.

Choose whole grains

Pick out whole grain food like wheat, jowar and bajra and forgo refined flour products. Whole grains are rich in fibre, which helps with regular bowel movements and prevents constipation. This also helps with detox and gives you healthier skin.

Munch on nuts

Munch on nuts. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Munch on nuts. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Instead of opting for calorie-laden cookies, opt for nuts that help overcome cravings and keep your sugar levels in control. Nuts like pine-nuts and almonds are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids that keep the skin soft and supple.

Drink more water

The most common mistake that we make is forgetting to drink water. While six to eight glasses are recommended every day, one should make sure to have at least 12 glasses of water for healthy-looking skin. Water helps moisturise the skin and is also known to suppress your appetite so that you don’t overeat. Also, water flushes out toxins and clears out acne, marks and blemishes from your face. Hydrating foods such as soups and fruits can also be counted in your daily water intake.

Raw veggies

Raw veggies like beetroot can help your skin health. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Raw veggies like beetroot can help your skin health. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Raw vegetables like carrots, beetroot, cucumber and Indian gooseberries are known to provide nourishment to the skin and make them rosy pink. Have these veggies raw as a salad or blend them together to make a smoothie.

Dark chocolates (in limit)

A major portion of dark chocolates contain cocoa that has antioxidants and a substance called flavonoids, which help in diminishing stress hormones that entail less collagen breakdown and lesser wrinkles.

Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some diet tips for the bride-to-be.

Chia seeds water

Chia seeds are great for your skin. They are one of the best sources of Omega-3 fatty acids that keep cells nourished and make the skin glow. Omega-3 fats are known to strengthen the cell membranes that help flush out toxins. Omega-3 fatty acids also help in lowering stress hormones in the body.

Papaya

Rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, papaya improves skin elasticity. (Source: File Photo) Rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, papaya improves skin elasticity. (Source: File Photo)

Make it a habit to eat two bowls of papaya every day for a month prior to D-day. The fruit has a super enzyme, papain, that helps in faster digestion and increasing metabolism, all of which aid in an efficient weight loss strategy.

Yogurt

Since yogurt is rich in both calcium and protein, it can help provide benefits that are wonderful for gut health and promote weight loss. The unpasteurised varieties of yogurt have a great concentration of good bacteria or probiotics like bifidobacteria and lactobacillus, which are known to improve gut health.

Green almonds

Being a good detoxifier, green almonds can make one’s internal system clean and cure several skin problems like acne, pimple, blackheads, whiteheads and so on. Regular intake of green almonds can provide adequate nutrients to our skin cells and make them healthy.

Mustard leaves

Mustard greens are packed with energy-boosting, heart-healthy, disease-fighting nutrients. These greens are a delicious source of calcium, magnesium, folic acid and vitamin K, important for bone health. Raw mustard greens have a tasty, peppery bite, but you can mellow it by cooking them.

Are you all set to look your best?

