Wearing pyjamas during work from home doesn’t lower productivity, suggests study

According to the study, 41 per cent of the respondents said they experienced increased productivity while working from home. (representative image, source: pixabay)

Working from home wearing pyjamas during the COVID-19 pandemic did not lower productivity, a new study has found.

Conducted by the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, together with the University of Technology Sydney and the University of Sydney, the study examined the effects of wearing pyjamas on productivity and mental health.

About 41 per cent of the respondents said they experienced increased productivity while working from home. But more than a third of the respondents said that it resulted in poorer mental health, according to zdnet.com.

As per the findings, 59 per cent of the participants, who wore pyjamas at least one day a week, admitted their mental health deteriorated while working from home versus 26 per cent who did not wear pyjamas while working from home.

“While we cannot determine whether wearing pyjamas was the cause or consequence of mental health deterioration, appreciation of the effect of clothing on cognition and mental health is growing, as observed in hospital patients: Encouraging patients to wear normal day clothes can reduce the severity of depression,” the study mentioned.

“The simple advice to get changed before beginning work in the morning might partially protect against the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on mental health, and would be less expensive than the ‘fashionable’ sleep or loungewear gaining popularity as working from home becomes the norm,” it further mentioned.

The findings were published in the Medical Journal of Australia. The survey was carried out between April 30 and May 18, with staff, students, and affiliates of the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research including the Garvan Institute, Children’s Medical Research Institute, Centenary Institute, and Brain and Mind Centre.

