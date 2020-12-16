scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Top news

Wearing pyjamas during work from home doesn’t lower productivity, suggests study

The study, however, found that it could affect one's mental health

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 16, 2020 1:20:25 pm
work from homeAccording to the study, 41 per cent of the respondents said they experienced increased productivity while working from home. (representative image, source: pixabay)

Working from home wearing pyjamas during the COVID-19 pandemic did not lower productivity, a new study has found.

Conducted by the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, together with the University of Technology Sydney and the University of Sydney, the study examined the effects of wearing pyjamas on productivity and mental health.

About 41 per cent of the respondents said they experienced increased productivity while working from home. But more than a third of the respondents said that it resulted in poorer mental health, according to zdnet.com.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per the findings, 59 per cent of the participants, who wore pyjamas at least one day a week, admitted their mental health deteriorated while working from home versus 26 per cent who did not wear pyjamas while working from home.

“While we cannot determine whether wearing pyjamas was the cause or consequence of mental health deterioration, appreciation of the effect of clothing on cognition and mental health is growing, as observed in hospital patients: Encouraging patients to wear normal day clothes can reduce the severity of depression,” the study mentioned.

Also Read |Work from home taking a toll on you? Here’s how people and firms are tackling it

“The simple advice to get changed before beginning work in the morning might partially protect against the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on mental health, and would be less expensive than the ‘fashionable’ sleep or loungewear gaining popularity as working from home becomes the norm,” it further mentioned.

The findings were published in the Medical Journal of Australia. The survey was carried out between April 30 and May 18, with staff, students, and affiliates of the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research including the Garvan Institute, Children’s Medical Research Institute, Centenary Institute, and Brain and Mind Centre.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Have you seen these stylish pictures of Parineeti Chopra?

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement