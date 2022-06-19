Cheese manicure: Know all about the odd scented nail polish

Ever thought of wearing cheese on your nails? It might sound bizarre to you, but it has happened for real. British nail polish brand Naiiils Inc. in collaboration with Velveeta, a cheese brand, has come up with a cheese-scented nail polish.

It is a limited edition set comprising two cheese-scented polishes. It includes two shades, ‘Finger Food’, which is a bright red colour and ‘La Dolce Velveeta’, a creamy yellow colour. The nail polish would cost $15 on Nails.Inc website. It has gone out of stock already.

“We’re teaming up with America’s most-loved creamy, delicious cheese brand to bring you these equally creamy, cheese-scented nail polish duo! So you can live your biggest, boldest life, pinkies out. This creamy polish blends the cheesy goodness from Velveeta with the smoothness of Nails. Now you can be as bold as the cheese you love,” Nails. Inc. stated.

The company also informed that the polish is fully vegan and the cheese scent will appear when the polish is dry.

The idea behind the nail polish is to allow the wearer to step out confidently. “These highly pigmented shades provide full-cover payoff and are designed to be worn together for those confident enough to show the world they are living a big, bold, and unrestrained life,” stated Nails.Inc.

“VELVEETA is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish,” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company in a press release. “Our VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure-seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living “La Dolce Velveeta” ( the sweet life) by living pinkies out,” she added.

