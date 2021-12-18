Confused about how to wear your hair? Try these easy everyday styles

While we give a lot of importance to our outfits, especially during the festive and wedding season, we ignore many other aspects of beauty, including hair.

For a lot of people, some tried-and-tested methods work well, and so they do not like to experiment with their looks or try anything new. But, it is time to break the monotony. If you have shoulder-length hair, Karishma Yadav Bhalla (@pinktrunkk), a content creator, shares some stylish and easy formal hairstyles.

“This list of quick and elegant medium length formal hairstyles can be ideal for many events — be it your regular office looks or meetings or formal gatherings,” she says.

1. Half-up-half-down

If you love stylish vibes and do not want to settle for anything less, this choice is perfect. With thick strands of wavy textured hair, twisted and running from one side to the other, this makes for quite an amazing look. It can be considered for regular office days or any formal gatherings.

2. High ponytail with a twist

For a more Bohemian take on the classic straight look, simply add a French braid on one side. Change the size of the braid depending on the events that you have planned. A sleek pony always makes a statement and can easily be worn in both day and night.

3. Low bun

Medium length hair is often too short for a high bun, but a bun that sits lower can work wonderfully. A bun ticks all the boxes. It keeps the hair off your face, looks tidy, and appears both low-maintenance and stylish.

