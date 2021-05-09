‘Want to make sure as we recover, we recover stronger’: Meghan Markle urges equal vaccine distribution for women

Speaking on her pregnancy, she shared they are thrilled to be welcoming their daughter to the family. (Photo: Instagram/@sussexroyal)

Meghan Markle recently spoke on the need for an equal access to the COVID vaccine for everybody. The Duchess of Sussex spoke virtually at the Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

“We’ve gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter. But it’s going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” she said.

She went on to talk about discrimination against women, especially women of colour. The condition has only worsened during the pandemic. “Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the US And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty,” she added.

Speaking on her pregnancy, she shared they are thrilled to be welcoming their daughter into the family. “My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward.”

“Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you.” she concluded.

The Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, was brought into existence by philanthropists and musicians to call for more equal distribution of vaccines around the world.

