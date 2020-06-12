‘We made mistakes,’ says Anna Wintour on racial discrimination at Vogue

The editor-in-chief of US Vogue, sent out an e-mail to her fellow employees, apologising for her racist behaviour. (Source: theannawintour/Instagram) The editor-in-chief of US Vogue, sent out an e-mail to her fellow employees, apologising for her racist behaviour. (Source: theannawintour/Instagram)

The United States of America is facing one of its biggest civil rights movements after Geoge Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. The narrative is questioning casual racism ever since the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests began, several brands too have been called out in this regard.

According to reports in The Guardian, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of US Vogue, sent out an e-mail to her fellow employees, apologising for any inadvertent instances of racism. “I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes,” it read.

Following this letter, a Twitter trend started trending were employees of Vogue mentioned incidents of racist discrimination.

And then more stuff happened but like it’s exhausting to even think about and the entire experience took so much out of me and I found out WAY too much about what actually happens behind closed doors…and realized my experience was nothing compared to what I learned. — NOOR (@NTagouri) June 10, 2020

Lol. I just wanna say – when I met with the executive editor of Vogue after being misidentified in the magazine (never met with/got an apology from AW) – they asked me to write an *UNRELEATED* Upfront piece for an issue. (THREAD) — NOOR (@NTagouri) June 10, 2020

I will say this: my time at Vogue, at Condé Nast, was the most challenging + miserable time of my career — The bullying + testing from white counterparts, the completely thankless work, the terrible base pay + the racism was exhausting. — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) June 9, 2020

NEWS: Refinery29 is searching for a new EIC after former staffers last week came forward online about the “toxic culture.” Per internal memo sent out the AM: “We commit to you unequivocally that this search will be an inclusive hiring process with a diverse slate of candidates” — Kerry Flynn 🐶 (@kerrymflynn) June 8, 2020

According to media reports, Refinery29 editor Christene Barberich also stepped down after staff accounts surfaced on accusations of racism. Later that week, US Bazaar appointed new editor-in-chief Samira Nasr, the first black editor-in-chief in the magazine’s 153-year-old history.

