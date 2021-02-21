‘We love you forever’: Chrissy Teigen remembers son Jack on his ‘due date’

Following the loss of their third child, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had decided to share their grief with their fans and followers on social media. (File photo)

Chrissy Teigen is remembering her son Jack, on what would have been his due date in February 2021. The model and cookbook author took to Instagram to share a story, wherein she showed a picture of her hand on which were three bracelets that carried the names of her three children — son Miles, daughter Luna, and her third child Jack, whom she miscarried in the womb in September 2020 because of excessive bleeding.

Along with the picture, Teigen also shared a text caption: “today was your due date. we love you forever (sic)”.

While it was naturally a heartbreaking experience for her and her husband singer John Legend, the couple had decided to share their grief with their fans and followers. As such, they had shared a series of black-and-white photographs, documenting their agony and loss.

In fact, during a recent interview with comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres, Teigen had said that the entire experience has been “transformative” for her. “In a way, he [Jack] really saved me because I don’t think I would have discovered therapy and sobriety and this path of really feeling good about myself.”

She said that even though the pregnancy loss feels like a long time ago, and is a “blur”, she is “still coming to terms with it”. “I go through my closet and see there are outfits, there are full maternity clothes, and there were things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So, it’s just hard because he would have been born this week… You look at those things and you have these constant reminders of him.”

