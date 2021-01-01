‘We lost too many’: Jennifer Lopez tears up during New Year special concert

Jennifer Lopez talked about the lessons that the pandemic taught us, during her latest performance. (Source: jlo/Instagram)

International sensation Jennifer Lopez was performing live from Times Square on New Year’s Eve when she got emotional remembering the lives that were lost because of the pandemic.

After singing her latest single In the Morning, the 51-year-old singer paused for a moment to reflect on 2020.

“2020 is almost over. We made it. We made it,” she was quoted as saying by People.

“If this year taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have — to cherish every moment,” Lopez said as she teared up, adding, “We lost too many. Too many.”

“So tonight, we’re going to live, we’re going to love and we’re going to dance again. And we’re going to keep on dreaming. Twenty years ago, I sang this song, and we never needed it more than tonight,” the singer added, referring to her song Dance Again.

Lopez went on to perform some of her hit songs like Waiting for Tonight, followed by Aerosmith’s Dream On. She finished her performance with her hit Dance Again.

