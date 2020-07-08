Ways to use brewed filter coffee powder around the house

If you are up for some creativity then here are some ways in which you can use used ground coffee in several ways. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) If you are up for some creativity then here are some ways in which you can use used ground coffee in several ways. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The strong aroma of freshly brewed filter coffee ensures a good start to the day. But have you ever thought of using the leftover powder? A principle of sustainable living is to extract all the possible goodness from an ingredient, and the leftover coffee powder that you usually drain actually has a lot of uses.

The filter coffee that is popular down South is known for its strong taste and even authenticity. After preparing the brew, the leftover powder can be used to make another cup of coffee or if you are up for some creativity, then here are some other ways.

* Add the leftover grains in your oatmeal and turn the boring breakfast to a flavoursome one.

* Coffee is great skin exfoliator and can be used to scrub your foot, body or face.

Coffee is great skin exfoliator. (Source: Getty/Thinkstcok) Coffee is great skin exfoliator. (Source: Getty/Thinkstcok)

* You can also feed your plants with some fresh natural manure. All you need to do is mix it in the potted plants and see your plants perk up.

* You can actually use it for cleaning greasy utensils. Just rub the surface with the leftover coffee powder and leave for a few minutes before washing.

* Filter coffee is known for its aroma and you can use it as a DIY freshener. Store it in a bowl in your fridge or in a corner.

You can also feed your plants with some fresh natural manure. (Source: Pixabay) You can also feed your plants with some fresh natural manure. (Source: Pixabay)

* Caffeine is highly toxic for insects so you can use it to repel bugs in your balcony or window sills.

* It can be used to repair old scratched furniture. First, make a thick paste with used coffee grounds and water, then rub in the paste using a cotton ball or swab. Allow it to sit for five to 10 minutes and then wipe with a cotton cloth.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd