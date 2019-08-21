Simple ways to make your hair grow faster

“How to grow my hair long?” is a question many women seek an answer for. Long hair can be styled in myriad ways, and even helps amp up one’s look. But one needs to bear in mind that long hair needs a lot more time and care for it to remain healthy and shiny. It requires a special haircare routine that needs to be followed along with regular deep conditioning treatments.

If you too are looking for an answer to the above question, you have reached the right page! Dr Apoorva Shah, founder of RichFeel, suggests a few simple ways that can help you grow your hair faster.

Split ends

It is one of the most common problems that many people with long hair face. Make sure to regularly condition your hair with the right conditioner that suits your hair type. If you have any mineral deficiency, make sure to rectify it. Drink plenty of water to drain the toxins which get accumulated in your body and affect the groth of your hair. Also have a protein rich diet that includes spinach, paneer and milk.

Loose anagen syndrome

It is a hair disorder which frequently affects those who do not follow a proper diet. This condition suggests that although the hair cycle is normal, the root is not strong enough to sustain the pressure of a fully-grown hair. Correction of diet under supervision of a trichologist can help tackle the condition.

Tangling

It is common for those with long hair to experience tangling. One should be extremely regular with oiling and conditioning the hair. If possible go for a deep conditioning treatment once a week to prevent tangling of hair.

Dry hair

Dry hair is common among those with really long hair. Ensure that you drink enough water, oil your hair regularly and also condition it so that your hair stays healthy and shiny.