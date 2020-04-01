Banish your hair woes with this DIY wax; check it out here

For all those who have had bad experiences with wax sessions, consider this hack as a godsend. (Photo: Getty) For all those who have had bad experiences with wax sessions, consider this hack as a godsend. (Photo: Getty)

Body hair is something we all like to leave it to the experts (read: salons). But what do you do when you are in lockdown? Well, it is time to take matters in your own hands and get down to getting rid of unwanted hair without spending a penny. Ahead, we list out an easy-to-make sugar DIY wax that will leave you with super soft skin and of course no hair. For all those who have had bad experiences with wax sessions, this hack is what you need. Scroll down to know more.

The simple and less painful experience, aka sugaring, first originated in the Middle East. It involves a sticky paste which almost looks like a thick gel. It is made up of sugar, lemon juice and water. The paste is applied exactly like wax and the hair is then removed from the root without pulling at live skin cells. Thus, it is gentle, organic and hypoallergenic.

Here’s how you can make the paste at home

Ingredients:

2 cups of refined sugar

1/4th cup of water

1/4th cup of lemon juice (without pulp)

Steps:

For 1/4th cup of lemon juice, you will need roughly 2 lemons. Mix all the ingredients mentioned above in a heavy saucepan while you bring it to heat. Keep stirring the mixture on medium heat for half an hour. Now turn down the heat a little and let it boil. Ensure it doesn’t turn too dark. When the paste turns dark brown with a hint of golden in colour, you know it is ready. Remove pan from the heat and allow the mixture to cool down for 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture into an air-tight container so that it doesn’t have air bubbles. Once the product has cooled down, it is ready to be applied. Before applying, ensure it is of room temperature. If it gets too thick, simply add a splash of water and microwave for 20 seconds.

Here’s how you can practice sugaring

Begin with clean skin. Apply baby powder to reduce friction. Moreover, this makes the paste stick to your body. Now, apply the paste against the direction of your hair growth. Do so with slight pressure so that it sticks well. Here comes the painful part but you have to do this in a heartbeat. In a flicking motion, remove the paste in the direction in which your hair is growing. This will help avoid breaking the hair follicle, in turn, cutting down on any in-growth. Once you are finished, make a mixture using soap and water and wash the area. Now apply a moisturiser on places you have removed the hair.

