Watermelon rind can be used for skincare, too; find out how

We have previously told you how, instead of throwing away watermelon rind, you can use it for consumption. That is right, you can make a delectable smoothie, or a dessert, or even a pickle out of it. And while the fruit is savoured for its taste and its skincare properties, the rind is packed with many benefits of its own, too. So the next time you think of throwing it away, just stop and read this article on how you can freeze them, make little cubes, and give your skin the much-needed pampering. Here is everything you need to know.

Method

* To begin with, you will have to carve the fruit out neatly and store it away.

* Next, cut the rind into pieces, and then put them in the blender to make a paste out of it.

* Once done, pour the paste in an ice tray and keep it in the freezer for a few hours.

* Take one out, and rub gently on the skin, and the neck area, too. Do it every day.

Yes, the process is really that simple. But, why ice cubes, you ask? Ice cubes, in general, are great for the skin. They can help with keeping your face feeling fresh and rejuvenated, and also give you relief from acne, pimple pain, redness and skin irritations. Also ice cubes are great to keep your face feeling youthful all the time. They can help with premature aging and early wrinkles.

While previously, we had shared tips on how you can use potato juice and mint leaves in ice cube form for skincare, this week, you can use the watermelon rind. One cube a day should be enough to give you a natural glow. In fact, you can use all three — potato juice, mint leaves and watermelon rind — in your skincare routine, in ice cube form.

It is believed that the rind of the watermelon can make your skin feel soft and glowing, by locking in sufficient moisture. It also acts as a natural toner. Additionally, if you have oily skin, you are also more susceptible to acne breakouts. The rind of the watermelon, in ice cube form, can eliminate the oil from the surface of the skin, and also clean the pores. This way, your face can become clear with regular usage.

Will you be trying it out this week?

