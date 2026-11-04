Dental floss vs water flosser: Dentist explains which is better for your teeth

Brushing twice a day is a cornerstone of oral hygiene, but reaching those tight spaces between teeth requires another tool: floss. But the age-old question remains: standard dental floss or a water flosser?

Dr Nisha Thakkar, cosmetic dentist at Dr Karishma Aesthetics, weighs in on the pros and cons of each method to help you pick your flossing champion.

The humble floss: A reliable warrior

Standard dental floss remains a highly effective tool, according to Dr Thakkar. It excels at:

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Plaque Removal: Floss effectively scrapes away plaque, that sticky film harbouring bacteria, from tight spaces between teeth, reducing gum disease risk.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Simple and Affordable: Floss is readily available, inexpensive, and requires no special equipment.