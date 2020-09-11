Hair hack: Ever tried using a water bottle to curl your hair?

You have to give this trick a shot! (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Curling one’s hair is not as easy as it looks. In fact, you might just end up with a few burns, and curls that are not as pretty as you imagined them to be. But, it is also essential to note that using a curling iron every day can result in dry, brittle and damaged hair. If this has been your worry, we are here to solve your woes.

The hack went viral back in 2018 when a South Florida-based stylist, Olivia Smalley, had tried it and shared on her Instagram profile. The results were amazing and trust us, it works like magic even today. Take a look below!

Steps to curl your hair using a water bottle

Take a heavy plastic bottle and cut the top. Next, on one side, cut a hole big enough to fit the nozzle of your hairdryer.

Now take a section of your hair (depending on how thick you want the curls to be) and stick it inside the bottle. Then insert the nozzle of your hairdryer in the side hole and turn it on.

Make sure the heat is not high, and stop after 30 seconds. Caution: If the plastic of the bottle is thin then it might melt into your hair. That is why it is imperative to use medium heat and a thick plastic bottle.

There you have bouncy curls in no time! Apply some hair serum and you will be good to go!

Will you give this hack a shot?

