scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

These two nutritional deficiencies can lead to hyperpigmentation

"Deficiencies of vitamins -- that occur due to reduced intake of meat, vegetables, and fresh fruits -- can make your skin appear dull and dark which could further lead to hyperpigmentation," Dr Anup Dhir.

Chronic conditions, hormonal imbalances, and ageing can also cause hyperpigmentation. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Hyperpigmentation, or the darkening of the skin due to excess melanin production, is among the most common skin issue. But turns out that is it not just a beauty concern, hyperpigmentation also indicates certain nutritional deficiencies. According to Nmami Agarwal, a nutritionist, the skin is the largest organ of the body and is a reflection of one’s overall health. “Whenever something goes wrong within, it reflects on your skin! For instance, hyperpigmentation is when your body is telling you that something is not right inside your body. It could be because of chronic conditions, hormonal imbalances, and as well as aging,” she said in an Instagram video.

“Deficiencies of vitamins — that occur due to reduced intake of meat, vegetables, and fresh fruits — can make your skin appear dull and dark which could further lead to hyperpigmentation,” Dr Anup Dhir, senior skin and cosmetic surgeon at Apollo Hospital Delhi, told indianexpress.com.

As such, Nmami listed the two common deficiencies that can lead to hyperpigmentation.

Also Read |What is the difference between scars and hyper pigmentation?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

 

Folic acid

Folic acid help to maintain the body’s metabolism. It is required for energy production and is also important for the production of red blood cells. “As such, chronic under consumption of folic acid can lead to folic acid anemia which can further cause pale skin and decrease the appearance of skin pigmentation,” she said.

“Elevated levels of homocysteine, an amino acid, may damage the production of cells in your body by way of increasing the occurrence of oxidative stress. This is where the folate in folic acid helps — to break down homocysteine which, in turn, lightens the skin,” informed Dr Anup.

Also Read |Skincare alert: Here’s how much time skincare ingredients take to work

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is required for the production of haemoglobin and also for the breakdown of nutrients for energy within the tissues in the body. Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause unnatural skin darkening and even hyperpigmentation.

Advertisement

“B12 encourages cells to reproduce, evening skin tone, and brightening dull and dark spots. It also helps reduce inflammation and acne,” added Dr Anup.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 08:00:16 pm
Next Story

Who is Aruna Miller, the first Indian-American to win Maryland Lieutenant Governor race?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

CFDA Awards 2022: Celebs bring their fashion A-game to the show
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement