‘Watch, unwind, reset. Goodnight’: Mira Kapoor shares her bedtime routine

Mira Kapoor swears by an ayurvedic way of life. Not only does she follows the same when it comes to her diet and well-being, Mira also believes in a simple ayurvedic bedtime routine to ensure her hair and skin remain healthy.

Taking to Instagram recently, the 27-year-old gave a glimpse of her night stand which has a few essentials for “pampering each and every part” of the body.

“What’s on my night stand? Here are all the things I like to do before I get into bed. Pampering each and every part and nourishing it before the body works it’s magic to repair and replenish,” she captioned the video post.

In the video, she can be seen unwinding with a few things starting from A2 ghee rubbed on the soles of her feet.

“Calms vata. Helps you sleep like a baby,” she shared.

Here are other things on her nightstand.

Cold-pressed sesame oil “to massage on to my knees and elbows. Helps strengthen joints”.

Hand cream for soft hands.

Lip balm to nourish and repair the lips.

Guasha for lymphatic drainage.

Silk scrunchie to loosely tie the hair that prevents tangles and breakage.

What’s her favourite?

“My favourite? Ghee on my feet. You’ll thank me after you’ve slept like a baby. I like to do it when I know I need to be up early to catch a flight or when I’m sleeping late,” she revealed.

