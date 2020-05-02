Watch: Masaba Gupta urges people to support health workers amid corona crisis

Masaba Gupta (Source: masabagupta/Instagram) Masaba Gupta (Source: masabagupta/Instagram)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta just took to Instagram to share an important message. In a video, she talked about how all of us need to extend support to health workers who are risking their lives to cure patients at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we stay home, there are a lot of health workers out there who are putting their own lives and the lives of their loved ones and their families at risk, and fighting on the frontline to help us curb the spread of this deadly virus. There have been some videos that have been doing the rounds on alleged attacks on these health workers and I urge you instead to support them, to stand by them, and help them help us,” she said in the video.

Masaba’s message comes amid repeated incidents of violence against healthcare personnel, following which the Union Cabinet cleared an ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, to make it a non-bailable offence with a fine of Rs 5 lakh and jail time of up to seven years.

Fashion designer Anjana Sharma also posted a similar message a while ago on Instagram. “Stand by and support our medical staff. True superheros!” she captioned her video. Take a look:

Earlier, Masaba had announced her team was making non-surgical masks that were washable and reusable, from fabric initially meant for garments.

