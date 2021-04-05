Watch: Madhuri Dixit shares her ‘mask face’, message for people in Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit recently posted a video on Instagram, showing what she called her “mask face”.

The 53-year-old actor, who was recently holidaying in the Maldives with her family, said she got her “mask face” due to snorkeling. The diving mask worn for this sport left a mark on her forehead.

“I don’t know why the masks always leave an indentation on my face. And I call it my mask face,” Madhuri said in the video.

The Kalank actor has been giving us glimpses of her Maldives trip. Take a look:

For those back home in Mumbai, the actor also shared a special message, urging everybody to take the required precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus.

She said, “I really hope that in Mumbai everybody is taking care. Stay safe. Do not meet too many people. Sanitise, wear your masks and do well.”

In the second phase of the pandemic, India has already crossed the one-lakh mark with 103,558 COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, April 4. In Maharashtra itself, 57,700 infections were reported.