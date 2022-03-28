Watch: Dermatologist recommends three life hacks for ‘shiny, healthy, happy hair!’

We all wish for shiny and long hair that is not only healthy-looking but also strong from the inside. However, it requires a great amount of patience and consistency coupled with adequate hair care habits to achieve the desired results. While many tend to depend only on expensive hair care products, you also need to keep in mind certain daily hair habits that are essential for healthy and shiny mane.

As such, follow these super-easy and helpful tips, as suggested by dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta for healthy hair. “Exposure to sun and pollution, hair styling products, heat styling, and chemical treatments can leave your hair looking dry and lackluster. Follow my three tips to get shiny, healthy, happy hair!” she wrote.

Take a look.

Shampoo your hair correctly

Emulsify your shampoo with some water and use it more on the scalp, the dermatologist suggested. “Always remember, shampoo is for the scalp and conditioner is for the hair below.”

Apply hair mask

Further, she suggested applying a hair mask at least once or twice a week. She added, “You can also leave in that hair mask for an extra bit of time for it to work better.”

Use a silk pillow cover

Using a silk pillow cover is recommended as it not only reduces the friction but also breakage.

