Washing your face: Here’s how you can do it effectively based on your skin type

Every skin type is different, and the skin also reacts differently to the different seasons and weather conditions. For instance, winters make the face feel a lot drier than usual, and the summers make some people drip sweat bullets. For some others, the weather does not matter, for their skin is perpetually sticky and oily. Others complain their face is dry all throughout the year. Then there are those, who have combination skin — meaning, their face has some oily zones, while some others remain dry.

Needless to say, caring for the skin — regardless of its type — is imperative. One of the key aspects of skincare is washing the face, which dermatologists recommend you do at least twice a day: once in the morning after you wake, and at night, as part of your night-time skincare routine.

But, not a lot of people know that something even as basic as washing the face, requires some specific techniques, based on the skin type. Find out more about it here.

* For those who have dry skin: If you have skin that stays dry all the time, you need to exercise caution while washing it, otherwise it can turn drier, more itchy and flaky — especially in winters. Also, dry skin is understood to be more sensitive than regular skin. Use a face wash that is alcohol-free, paraben-free and fragrance-free, ideally. Make sure you choose one that leaves your face feeling hydrated. You can also use a little bit of face oil. Apply some on a piece of fresh face wipe, and gently dab on the face for when you cannot wash it.

* For those who have oily skin: Oily skin makes you more prone to acne. Use a mild face wash which is ideally foam-based and has cleansing gel in it. When you wake up in the day, wash your face with cold water and the said face wash and then dab gently with a clean towel. Also, you need to keep washing your face from time to time, at least thrice, so as to get rid of excess sebum. Also don’t forget to apply a toner (rose water), followed by cleansing milk for effective skincare.

* For those who have combination skin: This can be tricky, but you need to avoid products which are too strong for you and can possibly strip you of your natural oils. Usually, for people who have combination skin, their T-zone, forehead and chin are oily, while the rest of the face is dry. It is advisable that you use a wash which has exfoliation properties. Better yet, you can use a face scrub. Massage it gently on the face, especially the areas which are oily, to remove the dirt and oil. Pat your face dry and then definitely use a toner.

