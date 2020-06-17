Wash your face with cold water for good skin; here’s why

There is no running away from washing the face. Once you are done, dab your face with a gentle cloth, and do not rub with a hand towel. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) There is no running away from washing the face. Once you are done, dab your face with a gentle cloth, and do not rub with a hand towel. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

As we have mentioned earlier, there are a few simple things that you ought to do every morning to take care of your skin. One of them, and the first thing in fact, is washing your face with cold water. Why is this important? Washing the face can clean the excess oil that builds on the skin overnight. This, in turn, can make the face feel fresh, and even if you do not have to leave the house and go anywhere, it is a good feeling.

If you are wondering exactly how washing the face with cold water benefits the skin, and if it is a habit you need to get yourself into on a daily basis, here is what you need to know.

* Besides taking care of the night-time oiliness that accumulates on the skin, cold water can also reduce the morning-time puffiness. Puffiness happens when the skin cells regenerate at night and the pores expand.

ALSO READ | Make your own organic lip and cheek tint; here’s how

* Washing the face with cold water also makes it look younger. The same logic is applied when you rub an ice cube on your face, which is considered to be another skincare hit. Just splashing your face with cold water can reduce the fine lines and wrinkles on your face considerably.

* It also helps refresh the skin, and take care of dullness. Cold water can give the face a new lease of life, you can say. This is why people say that when you feel sleepy early in the morning, a little bit of cold water can do you great help. It can make you feel more energised in a jiffy. Your skin also begins to pump more blood and it can make it appear more lively.

ALSO READ | Is sweating good for your skin? Here’s what science says

* Cold water also acts as a natural toner, just like rose water. So, if you do not have a toner at home, you can always opt for washing your face, instead. In fact, it is believed to be one of the best ways of toning the skin.

ALSO READ | Have you tried potato ice cubes for skincare?

* Also, besides sunscreen, if you are looking for a sure-shot way to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun, you must wash it with cold water. It acts as a shield, and works well along with a sun protection lotion.

There is no running away from washing the face. Once you are done, dab your face with a gentle cloth, and do not rub with a hand towel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd