Heard of washed ghee? Make it part of your beauty regime

Washed ghee is an ancient beauty secret and widely used in Ayurveda. (Source: File Photo) Washed ghee is an ancient beauty secret and widely used in Ayurveda. (Source: File Photo)

Ghee is a very pure form of fat that is made from cooking butter at low heat. It is also the end product of milk. Ghee has been used in hair and skincare treatments for ages now. Indian cuisine is defined by ghee and so the usage of this fat ranges from the kitchen to beauty regimes.

But have you heard of washed ghee? Washed ghee is an ancient beauty secret and widely used in Ayurveda. It’s prepared by washing ghee a hundred times, leaving a pure non-greasy cloud-like whipped cream. It can be used as a moisturiser that reaches all seven layers of the skin. In Ayurveda, it was used to calm burning sensations and beat skin diseases, such as chickenpox.

Benefits for the skin

* Washed ghee contains omega 3, 9 fatty acids, Vitamin A, D, E and K, all of which is great for the skin.

* Moisturises to the brim and delays all signs of ageing.

* A study published in Indo-American Journal of Pharmaceutical Research stated that ghee washed a hundred times does wonders for inflammations.

* Prominent sunspots fade after using washed ghee regularly.

* It also helps in treating eczema.

How to make washed ghee

As the name goes, you need to wash butter or thick malai extracted from milk 100 times with cold water.

* Warm up the ghee until it is liquid.

* Place it in a mixing bowl and add two cups of cold water.

* Now mix it with an electric blender or a spatula to get out excess water.

* Repeat this 100 times.

The end result will be a white ball of a whipped light airy product. Store it in an airtight container and this would last for six months or more.

