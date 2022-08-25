Find out what you should wash your face with — warm, cold or hot water

You may be applying numerous products on your face for that glow, but did you know that one of the most basic things you can do for good skin is washing it twice a day, while following certain dos and don’ts? For example, what temperature water should you wash your face with? Worry not, we’ve got you covered.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

To make things easy, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta took to Instagram to share the ideal temperature of water for washing the face.

“Hot water will dry out your skin, leading to a compromised skin barrier and increased sensitivity,” she wrote, adding that if the skin has excess heat then it can dry up the natural oils present in the skin which can cause “an illusion of more wrinkles.”

“This temperature will also make your face appear red,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

On the other hand, although it is said that washing the face with cold water comes with many benefits, it must be known that while it might “necessarily cause your skin any harm, but it can cause constriction of blood vessels in our skin,” Dr Geetika explained. However, it does help in cleaning the excess oil that builds in the skin overnight and remove puffiness.

“The only benefit of cold water is that it may help you wake up in the morning,” she added.

So, between hot and cold water, what should one wash their face with?

Advertisement

The answer, according to Dr Mittal, is lukewarm water. “Wash your face every morning and night to remove all dirt, oil, makeup, etc, and keep your skin free of potential breakouts,” she concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!