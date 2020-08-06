Want your skin to glow? Give it the goodness of strawberries, honey and ice

We bring you this ice cube face pack, which involves honey and strawberry fruit, packed inside ice cubes. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) We bring you this ice cube face pack, which involves honey and strawberry fruit, packed inside ice cubes. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It may seem like an unusual combination, but the best ones are always a bit unusual. Ever since the lockdown happened, more and more people decidedly turned towards their kitchen for everything skin and hair care, given that the salons were shut for the longest time. And even now, most people are continuing to pamper themselves at home only.

We have previously mentioned that both cold water and ice cubes are amazing for the skin, because they make it glow, reduce fine lines and wrinkles and, therefore, prevent premature aging. Here, we bring to you another interesting ice cube face pack, which involves honey and strawberry fruit, packed inside ice cubes.

Things you need

* 2-3 – Strawberries

* 1 tbsp – Honey

* Regular water to make ice cubes

Method

* Cut three strawberries into thin slices. Make sure the shape is even.

* Now fill your ice tray with water and drop the slices neatly in it.

* Add three drops of honey to each of the tray squares.

* Let it freeze for a few hours.

* Once done, you can take a cube out, clean your face, and then rub it gently all over it, along with the neck region.

* Use one cube every day, and depending upon the number of cubes, you can last a whole month.

The benefits

Strawberries are acidic in nature, and they can help remove excess oil and sebum from the skin, while also nourishing and revitalising your skin. Moreover, strawberries contain a host of antioxidants that can protect the skin from oxidative damage which causes skin aging. Honey, too, is great for those who have sensitive skin, since it works for both dry as well as oily, acne-prone skin.

So, will you be trying it out today?

