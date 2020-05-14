Want your skin to glow? Do these three simple things every morning

If you are looking for ways to make your face glow naturally, these three basic tasks must become a part of your morning routine. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you are looking for ways to make your face glow naturally, these three basic tasks must become a part of your morning routine. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Skincare need not be elaborate always. Sometimes, it can be simple. Every day, if you follow a routine for the skin, one that suits its type, you will see the difference in a few days. If you are looking for ways to make your face glow naturally, these three basic tasks must become a part of your morning routine.

Washing the face with cold water

The simplest and the easiest thing that you can do every morning after you wake up, is wash your face with cold water. Even if you are not stepping out of the house, washing your face and keeping it clean, is the first step towards achieving a naturally-glowy look. Washing the face can clean the excess oil that builds on the skin all night. This, in turn, can make the face feel fresh. Remember, however, to not use bathing soap on your face ever.

Multani mitti face pack

The next best thing you can do is apply some multani mitti on your face. Multani mitti is considered to be heavenly for the skin. It clears it like nothing else. It is advisable that you clean your face daily, after which, you can apply this natural face pack. It is said that multani mitti can remove all the dirt and dust from your face, and prevent its dryness, too. You can also add some honey to this face pack for better results.

Glycerin

Glycerin is considered to to be a humectant, that is it can retain the natural water of the skin and keep it hydrated always. You can mix a little bit of rose water and some lemon juice in a bowl, and add glycerin to it. Mix them well, then transfer it to a little bottle and store it in a cool place, ideally the fridge. Apply it on the face daily, after you are done with the above steps, and especially if you are acne prone. It is believed that glycerin can remove the scars caused by pimples. Use a cotton to apply it on them.

