Want your skin and hair to stay healthy? Bring these plants home

Believe it or not, plants play a great role in not just boosting your mood and keeping you mentally happy, but also in your skincare routine. Certain plants, when they are kept at home, can help you a great deal in keeping your skin naturally healthy, glowing, and oil-free at all times. Wondering what these plants are and what it is exactly that they can do for you? Find out everything here.

The sage plant

The sage plant is said to be an antioxidant, which can help you with premature aging and help fight free radicals, besides working on your skin as a natural astringent, removing excess oil, preventing acne, etc. It can also help with cell regeneration, since it is rich in vitamin A and calcium.

Get a few seeds of the plant and grow it at home in your garden. You can also use it for hair care by boiling the leaves and using it as a rinse when it cools down.

Mint leaves

We have already discussed beauty benefits of mint leaves. You can bring this plant home and make your life naturally easy. Not only will it benefit you in cooking, but also for your skincare. Mint is the best pimple-fighter, because it is rich in salicylic acid, which helps to regulate excessive oil on the face. The juice of mint is also believed to soothe and calm itchy skin. You can use mint leaves to treat your feet, too. If you have smelly, dry or cracked feet, just boil the leaves and when the water cools down, soak your feet in it.

Aloe vera

This is another skincare essential that can take care of your many skin problems, regardless of your skin type or the season. Just carefully cut open a leaf and scoop out the gel. Use it directly as a skin-soother, or as a mask to wear on the scalp. It can also be used as a leave-in conditioner, or to treat cuts as an aftershave gel. Whenever you bring the plant home, make sure it receives enough sunlight, because it needs a lot of it.

Rose bush

Why go looking out for roses when you can grow them at home? The rose bush makes for a great indoor plant. The petals can be used to make rose water at home, which can then be used to maintain the pH balance and sebum level of the skin and the scalp. It is also considered to be a great remedy for skin conditions like eczema and acne, and for tired, puffy eyes.

