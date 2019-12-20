Want your hair to grow faster? Add these to your shampoo

Say goodbye to time-consuming sessions at the hair salon, and embrace these home remedies. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Say goodbye to time-consuming sessions at the hair salon, and embrace these home remedies. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Our packed schedules leave little or no time for us to prioritise our tresses. But care is important because losing hair is a collective nightmare. Stress and pollution have been wreaking havoc, leaving our hair looking lifeless, thin and dull. And while salon sessions promise to remedy this, hair-care procedures are expensive and offer no long-term solutions. As such, going natural is the need of the hour. Here are some things you can add to your shampoo to ensure natural, quick and healthy hair growth; read on.

Sugar

It is believed that in addition to making the hair appear super soft and shiny, sugar helps with the growth of new hair. It removes dead skin cells from the scalp and clears off all the dirt. Thus, it is a useful ingredient to be added to the shampoo. Before washing your hair, add one teaspoon of sugar to the shampoo and massage.

Rose water

Considered great for the skin, this natural ingredient is magical for the hair, too. By maintaining the pH level of the scalp, it keeps the dandruff away. Rose water is also credited for making the scalp appear fresh always. Add some to your shampoo, and use it regularly for healthy hair and quick growth.

Rose water is credited for making the scalp appear fresh always. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Rose water is credited for making the scalp appear fresh always. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Lavender oil

For those who have dry scalp, particularly in winters, this is a great remedy. Lavender oil helps promote healthy growth of hair by preventing dandruff. Before bath, add three to five drops of the oil to your shampoo and then apply on your hair.

Lemon juice

With its anti-microbial properties, lemon juice can keep dandruff problems at bay. It is also believed to reduce the risk of fungal infections, and in the absence of these problems, the hair is likely to grow faster. Lemon also cleanses the scalp and makes the hair smell good. Add two teaspoons of the juice to one tablespoon of your shampoo.

Honey

Another home ingredient, honey is supposed to moisturise the hair and make the follicles strong, thereby promoting quality and hair growth. It also makes the hair smooth and silky. All you have to do is add two teaspoons of honey to two tablespoons of shampoo, mix and apply, and then wash it off.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd