Want your facial to yield the best results? Keep these skincare tips in mind

Keep in mind that waiting it out and letting the face pack work its magic on the face is a significant part of skincare routine. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

A lot many people complain that no skincare product/tip serves them, and that their skin continues to act up despite the best products with which it is served. In a majority of cases, it can be said that people make some mistakes when they sit down for skincare. It could be their unwillingness to go the extra mile and use all the different prescribed products, or their lack of time, which may make them wash their face much earlier than they should.

When you wear a face mask or apply a face pack — especially when they are made at home — there are some simple things you need to keep in mind so that you achieve the desired beauty results. Here is what you need to know.

ALSO READ | From pencil to pomade: Do you know about these eyebrow products?

* Always clean the face before you apply anything on it. Use a mild face wash along with normal water to do this. Cleaning the face ensures the clogged pores open up, so that when you apply any kind of facial paste, it gets deep into the skin and does the trick. On the contrary, if your face is dirty, the paste will not be able to permeate and stay on the surface only, thereby causing more harm.

* Before you apply the pack, make sure you have all the necessary accessories in place. Wear a hairband or tie your hair neatly in a ponytail so that it does not fall on the face. Otherwise, for people who have sensitive skin, any kind of dirt on the strand can cause more reactions on the face, and be counter-productive to the entire process of skincare.

ALSO READ | Want to go au naturel with your beauty routine? Start with this DIY lipstick

* Before you even touch your face, make sure your own hands are clean. Otherwise, any germ or bacteria may be transferred to the face, leading to pimples and skin irritation. In fact, when you do apply the pack, opt for a clean brush instead of your hand. Make sure the face is slightly damp.

* Next comes the wait, and while it may seem hard, especially if you are impatient sorts, keep in mind that waiting it out and letting the face pack work its magic on the face is a significant part of skincare routine. You must not rush this step. Wash your face only after you think the pack has dried up. Pat it dry.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd