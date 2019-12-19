Want white teeth? Try these home remedies

With these home remedies, you will not have to go for expensive whitening treatments. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) With these home remedies, you will not have to go for expensive whitening treatments. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Pearly-white teeth are everyone’s dream. While dentists insist that a bit of yellow is natural and healthy, people often opt for expensive treatments, just so they can smile bright. And if you are one of them, looking to flash your teeth ahead of an important occasion, here are some ways to get it done naturally, without spoiling dental health. Listed below are some home remedies; read on.

Use baking soda for brushing

Baking soda is considered to be a natural whitening remedy. It is a popular ingredient in many commercial toothpastes. Baking soda’s gentle scrubbing properties are believed to remove surface stains from the teeth. But, don’t expect to see a difference overnight. You must do it over a period of time to get the whitening effect.

Use apple cider vinegar

For years now, apple cider vinegar has been used as a natural cleaning product. It is believed that acetic acid, which is its main ingredient, kills bacteria in the mouth, thereby whitening the teeth. However, the acid has the potential to erode enamel, so do not use it as a mouthwash every day. Also, limit the time of apple cider vinegar’s contact with teeth. Additionally, wash the mouth with plain water after you are done.

Strawberries

Experts say that when the fruit is mixed with baking soda, it can produce a teeth whitening natural remedy. The malic acid found in strawberries is believed to remove the discolouration of the teeth, and the baking soda, as mentioned before, can remove the surface stains. While this remedy is not completely scientific, there is no harm in trying it.

Pineapple

According to a study, a toothpaste containing bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple juice and pineapple stem, is likely to be more effective in removing stains than a standard toothpaste. While some people claim that the fruit has the same effect, there is no concrete evidence for the same.

Oil pulling

This traditional Indian remedy is associated with improved oral hygiene and removal of toxins from the body. For this, you will have to swish around some oil inside the mouth to remove bacteria that cause plaque and yellowing of teeth. Sunflower, sesame, or any other oil will work.

Remember to check with your dentist first, and do not go overboard with these home remedies.

