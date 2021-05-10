‘Want to thank Michelle for being such an incredible mom to our girls’: Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama took to social media to thank wife Michelle for being an “incredible mom”.

Obama wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram on the occasion of Mother’s Day. “On this Mother’s Day, I want to thank Michelle for being such an incredible mom to our girls.”

Not just biological moms, the ex-POTUS urged people to thank all women “who love you in that special way that mothers do: biological moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms; single moms, grandmoms and godmothers; aunts and mentors.”

He added, “…take a moment, like I will, to remember the moms who raised and sustained us, and who we miss every day — no matter how long it’s been.”

Obama said that these people deserved to be celebrated every day. “All of these amazing people deserve our gratitude, today and every day.”

Meanwhile, the former FLOTUS expressed gratitude to her mother with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Sharing a picture of her mother, she wrote, “…every time I see it, I can’t help but think of all the adventures we’ve had over the years. From the days I spent as a kid around the pool at the cabin we used to rent out in Michigan, to the times in Chicago she’d come over before sunrise to watch the kids so I could work out, to every minute she spent with us in the White House, my mom has always been my rock. ”

