Monday, May 10, 2021
‘Want to thank Michelle for being such an incredible mom to our girls’: Barack Obama

Barack Obama wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram on the occasion of Mother's Day

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2021 4:40:26 pm
barack obama, michelle obamaBarack Obama said moms deserved to be celebrated every day. (Source: barackobama/Instagram)

Former US President Barack Obama took to social media to thank wife Michelle for being an “incredible mom”.

Obama wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram on the occasion of Mother’s Day. “On this Mother’s Day, I want to thank Michelle for being such an incredible mom to our girls.”

Not just biological moms, the ex-POTUS urged people to thank all women “who love you in that special way that mothers do: biological moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms; single moms, grandmoms and godmothers; aunts and mentors.”

He added, “…take a moment, like I will, to remember the moms who raised and sustained us, and who we miss every day — no matter how long it’s been.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

Obama said that these people deserved to be celebrated every day. “All of these amazing people deserve our gratitude, today and every day.”

Also Read |Michelle Obama says she worries about the racism her daughters may face

Meanwhile, the former FLOTUS expressed gratitude to her mother with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Sharing a picture of her mother, she wrote, “…every time I see it, I can’t help but think of all the adventures we’ve had over the years. From the days I spent as a kid around the pool at the cabin we used to rent out in Michigan, to the times in Chicago she’d come over before sunrise to watch the kids so I could work out, to every minute she spent with us in the White House, my mom has always been my rock. ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

“I know that this can be a tough day for so many who aren’t as lucky. So this Mother’s Day, I hope you take a moment to celebrate all the moms and mom-like figures in your life — the aunties and grandmothers, the friends and mentors — who have helped you find your way in the world,” she further wrote.

