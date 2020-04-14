Want to start spring-cleaning? Here’s how you can use everyday products

If you have baking soda and vinegar in your house, you are sorted. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you have baking soda and vinegar in your house, you are sorted. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The lockdown has been extended and you might as well get around to cleaning your house now, instead of procrastinating. But wait, are you thinking of expensive products and an elaborate cleaning? Stop right there. With a lockdown in place, it is unlikely that you will be allowed to go outside and shop for non-essential commodities. Which is why, we bring you this list of everyday products that you will find in your house, to make the cleaning a smooth-sailing process. Read on.

ALSO READ | Quarantine beauty tips: Keep your skin glowing with these homemade face packs

Microwave cleaning

Cleaning this appliance is easier than you thought. You will first have to remove the crumbs from inside the oven. Once done, take a safe bowl and fill it with water, ideally one cup. Next, squeeze in some lemon juice and allow it to heat for two or three minutes. Take the bowl out after some time, after the steam has formed, and use sponge to wipe away the dirt. Then take dry piece of cloth and wipe it clean.

Kitchen drain

Next, move on to the kitchen drain. For this, you will need a cup of baking soda. This will be able to clear a minor clog. After baking soda, pour a cup of some vinegar as well. Let the components be for one hour, and use some hot water to flush the entire thing.

If you want it to smell good and look fresh, sprinkle some baking soda over it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you want it to smell good and look fresh, sprinkle some baking soda over it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Cleaning the shower head

With time, the holes in the shower head get clogged with mineral deposits. To clean it, you will need a cup of vinegar and a ziplog bag wherein you can keep the shower head. Secure the bag and let is sit for a few hours. Remove it and put it back in its original place and let the water run hot. Use an old toothbrush if any particle still remains.

Cleaning the mattress

If you want it to smell good and look fresh, sprinkle some baking soda over it. Then rub it with a brush, and then allow it to sit for an hour or two so as to absorb and do away with all kinds of odour. Then, you can use a vacuum cleaner to clean the remnants.

ALSO READ | Count on these tips to keep your kitchen clean and germ-free

Cleaning glassware

Why neglect the glassware in your house? You can clean them occasionally with vinegar. You can fill the sink with soap water and add some vinegar while cleaning glasses, and they will start looking as new as ever in no time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd