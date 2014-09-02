Want to ruin your selfie? Try this app

Developed by Vladimir Shreyder, the creator of the famous Glitche app, the app includes a face recognition algorithm.

Russian developers have created a new anti-selfie mobile app that tracks your face in real time and applies filters that twist your face in funny ways.

In less than two weeks of its launch, the app called SLMMSK has been used in more than 6,000 Instagram photos and has made it into the top-100 free apps on the Russian App Store.

Developed by Vladimir Shreyder, the creator of the famous Glitche app, the app includes a face recognition algorithm.

It has 10 facial filters – from a semi-transparent puzzle to extended emoji icons.

The new application is a response to the selfie culture that has invaded internet space over the last few years, media reports said.

Developers hope to release a full version of the app this month.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App