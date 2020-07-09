Make your perfume last longer with these tips

You must dab just a little bit of perfume on the wrist and then smell it to understand and appreciate it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You must dab just a little bit of perfume on the wrist and then smell it to understand and appreciate it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Most people love wearing perfumes, and they have a few favourite ones that they dab from time to time. But, they also complain when the fragrance loses its potency, especially in extreme heat, or even otherwise. That can happen because of a variety of reasons, one of them being the perfume’s own quality. But other than that, it could be because you are not wearing it properly, or applying it optimally.

As such, here are a few easy and interesting hacks. Use them to make wearing perfumes a fun experience.

* Most people reject a perfume when they feel it is not emanating enough fragrance. But, they go wrong when they rub the liquid against their wrist instead of dabbing it. You must dab just a little bit of perfume on the wrist and then smell it to understand and appreciate it. Next time, try doing it and you will feel the difference.

* Additionally, before you spritz, apply a little bit of petroleum jelly on the skin to enjoy the maximum benefits.

* Always know when to spray. Ideally, you must do it right after you have stepped out of the shower. Before you wear your work clothes, spritz the perfume on the wrist, the neck area and just enjoy the smell.

* Also, you can use non-alcoholic sprays on the hair. But, instead of directly applying the perfume on the hair, just spray a little bit on the hair brush, and then use it to gently brush and untangle your locks. It will be a lasting experience, and you will be good to go for the rest of the day.

* If you are leaving the house but do not want to carry the bottle with you, spritz it on a cotton swab, or a cotton ball and then store them in a little zip pouch. Carry the pouch in your bag, or your purse, and whenever you feel like doing a quick touch-up, take its contents out and apply on the neck and near the collarbone.

These life hacks will save you a lot of time and energy. Also, you will appreciate your perfume more. Enjoy!

