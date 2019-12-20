Want to make winters bearable? Try these ideas

On days when the sun refuses to come out, find yourself a comfortable corner and face the light box instead. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) On days when the sun refuses to come out, find yourself a comfortable corner and face the light box instead. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Winter months have long been associated with lethargy and an overall unhealthy lifestyle. The plummeting temperatures make it extremely difficult to get any work done. So, if you are looking to make your winters somewhat bearable and a lot more productive, here is a list of things that can help you. Read on.

Light therapy

On days when the sun refuses to come out, find yourself a comfortable corner and face the lightbox instead. Do this in the morning when you are having breakfast and getting ready for work. The device can be found online. According to a study conducted in the year 1998, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, light therapy helped 70 per cent of patients increase their levels of happiness in just a few weeks.

Go outdoors

The chilly weather may make you feel like staying at home, but it’s important to step outside if you want to stay healthy and productive, and get work done. Even a leisurely stroll can reduce your stress levels, and make you feel content and focussed. Various studies have shown that walking is a form of mind-boosting exercise.

Drink more water

Winters may give you the impression that you are not really thirsty, but it is the easiest way to get dehydrated. According to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, dehydration can cause major mood swings and affect concentration. So make sure you stay hydrated.

Find a hobby and work at it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Spend time socialising

Talk to people. When you are in office, take mini breaks and talk to your co-workers. Do not isolate yourself. And even if you like working in silence, step outside and go to a library or coffee shop. Do not stay cooped up at home.

Have a hobby

It is important to have a hobby, so you can work at it. Our hobbies are supposed to make us feel happy. So, when you do not feel particularly productive, spend some time doing what you do best. It will help work your mental muscles.

Get enough sleep

The most important thing would be to get enough sleep, so you feel energised every day. Winters, more than summers, can make you feel especially groggy in the mornings. This can also alter your mood. Try to clock in at least seven hours every night.

