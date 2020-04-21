Want to make dull hair look bouncy? Try olive oil

It can be said that olive oil is a super ingredient and a multi-tasker, which is extracted from the tender olives that grow in the Mediterranean region. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) It can be said that olive oil is a super ingredient and a multi-tasker, which is extracted from the tender olives that grow in the Mediterranean region. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The right concoction for the hair is maintaining hygiene, eating well, staying active and using just the right kind of products. In this lockdown period, many people are looking for more natural ways to take care of their hair. Not having to go out anywhere, they now have the option to oil-massage their roots and figure out what works best for them. If you are looking for newer options for your hair, here is why you should consider olive oil. An easy kitchen ingredient, it can work wonders. Read on to find out more.

About olive oil

It is mostly used in culinary activities, like while dressing a salad. Some people use it to make face packs, too. It can be said that olive oil is a super ingredient and a multi-tasker, which is extracted from the tender olives that grow in the Mediterranean region. It is found and used almost everywhere in the world and thanks to its magical properties, it is a great and a safe option for hair care, too.

* The oil acts as a hair moisturiser. Your hair can lose its natural texture and become dull with time, owing to dirt and pollution. If you massage it with olive oil, you retain its natural conditioning.

* Regular use of the oil can make your hair frizz-free. One of the most common reasons for hair frizziness is dryness. Olive oil is said to make your locks luscious, fuller and healthy.

* Since it acts as a hair moisturizer, it can also help to smoothen the tresses. Regular massage can keep the roots strong, the scalp clean and the strands smooth. When you wash it, you are left with silky hair.

* The best way to get rid of dandruff is by massaging the scalp with oil. Your best option here is olive oil. It can take care of the flakiness. Remember that dandruff can cause acne, too. You can even pair the oil with some lemon juice to apply evenly on the scalp and get rid of dandruff.

* Olive oil is believed to eliminate split ends, too. Split ends are a nightmare for everyone, because they can cause the hair to fall and thin out. Unlike other oils, olive oil has a light texture. So you can apply it once you are done washing your hair on the wet tresses.

Application

The key is to have a thorough massage. For this, you can mix olive oil and coconut oil in a bowl, heat them, separate the hair in segments so the massage happens evenly. Be generous in your application. Once you are done with the massage, soak a towel in lukewarm water and wear it on your head. Let it stay for 30 minutes before you wash it off with a mild shampoo.

