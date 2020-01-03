Want to keep your house warm in winter? Here’s what you must do

Don’t let your house freeze this winter. Some simple tricks can help you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Don’t let your house freeze this winter. Some simple tricks can help you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Imagine a cold winter morning when you are soaking up the sunlight, only to return to a house that is freezing. It is the most unwelcoming of feelings. But, there are many things you can do to turn up the heat in your house and make it warmer. Here are some simple and interesting tricks. Read on.

Heavier curtains

Keep the chilly breeze out of the house by draping the window with durable curtains. Heavier drapes also help in keeping the warm air in. Also, when it is sunny outside, open the curtains and let some sunlight in. Trapping natural heat in the daylight can help when the temperatures dip at night.

Use rugs

In winters, the feet tend to get extremely cold. Keep your toes warm by throwing the warmest and the most comfortable of rugs on the hard floor. It will also keep the temperature inside the house up, by providing a good insulation.

Shrink wrap for windows

Experts say that when you cover your window with a layer of plastic from the inside, you provide it with an extra level of insulation, so as to keep the heat trapped in and the cold air out. You can also use bubble wrap for this purpose.

Keep the oven door open

The summers make you want to stand in front of the open refrigerator, so as to get some relief. Likewise, in winters, you can keep the oven door open for a while after having used it. The heat can warm up the entire kitchen. Remember to be a little cautious, though. Especially if you have children and pets around.

Hot water bags

Before you hit the bed, use the hot water bags as cushions and place them underneath the blankets. This way, when you finally do go under the covers, you feel warm and comfortable.

Shower steam

You may have noticed that your bathroom gets all steamy when you bathe in hot water. So, when you step outside, you can leave the door open so that the heat makes its way into your room, too. Additionally, you can also bathe with the door left slightly ajar so as to use up the heat for the room as well.

