Want to improve the quality of hair? Use mustard oil

Instead of opting for expensive hair care products, you can choose something that is more natural and effective. Often, the best ingredients are found in our own kitchen, and we don’t even have to make too much of an effort for it. Here is one such ingredient that promises to work wonders — mustard oil. Wondering why and how you should be using it? Read on.

For hair care

The oil is loaded with benefits. It is said to boost the strength of your hair roots and make them long. It is considered to be a natural conditioner which can prevent dandruff, nourish the hair and improve the circulation of blood. Additionally, it can also prevent premature greying of hair and keep the scalp healthy.

The benefits

* The oil has a generous amount of fatty acids which can keep the tresses strong and nourished by retaining the moisture. As mentioned before, it is a natural conditioner which is believed the make the hair feel smooth, soft and silky.

* Nowadays, a lot of people suffer from hair thinning and hair fall. This could happen when the follicles do not receive proper nourishment. When mustard oil reaches the follicle, it can make it gain back its strength.

* The oil is rich in iron, magnesium, calcium, and vitamins A, D, E and K, along with some antioxidants. Together, they can keep premature greying at bay.

* The oil is also believed to have some anti-fungal properties. It can keep your scalp clean.

DIY packs

You can make the following DIY packs for your hair.

* Mustard oil and yogurt: Mix the two in a bowl and apply it directly to the scalp. Cover your hair and leave it for 30 minutes, before washing it away with a mild shampoo.

* Mustard oil and aloe vera: Mix the two in a bowl and apply it on the hair and scalp. Leave it for an hour or so, and then use a mild shampoo and conditioner to wash it away. You can do it twice a week for healthier hair.

* You can also use a pack which comprises mustard oil, a banana and yogurt. This can make frizzy hair better.

Keep in mind that while is safe to use the oil, every skin is different and you can do a patch test first. It also needs to be washed properly. And while there is no need to use it daily, whenever you do, you can heat it a little first.

