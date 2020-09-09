scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Top news

Want to go au naturel with your beauty routine? Start with this DIY lipstick

Here is a simple step-by-step guide for making a lipstick at home; check it out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 9, 2020 3:00:32 pm
how to make a lipstick at home, home beauty routine, DIY skincare, indian express, indian express newsBefore you think of buying a new shade of lipstick, consider making it at home. (Source: Pixabay)

There are many people who prefer natural, homemade substances over market products when it comes to their skincare. In the long period of lockdown, there has been a realisation for many that skincare and beauty do not need elaborate arrangements. In fact, most of the beauty products can be found in the kitchen, so there is no need for people to burn a hole in their pocket and rush to the salon for every little thing. In fact, from facial cleaning to removal of unwanted hair, everything can be done naturally at home.

This week, if you are looking for some home recipe to try, here is a simple guide to making a lipstick at home; read on.

ALSO READ | DIY skincare: A homemade body lotion to take care of your many problems

Things you will need

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

– 2 tsp of sweet almond oil
– 1 tsp of beeswax
– 1 tsp of cocoa butter or shea butter
– 1-2 drops of any essential oil of your choice
– An empty lipstick or lip balm tube
– Some beetroot powder (for colour)

ALSO READ | Shruti Haasan shares tips to clean makeup brushes, sponges

Method

* First melt the beeswax, the almond oil, and the shea/cocoa butter by heating them.
* Next, add the beetroot powder to the molten mixture, if you want it to become a deep-red lipstick. You can even use cocoa powder if you want it to be a nude shade.
* Next, you will have to remove the ingredients from the stove. Stir it well and then add a few drops of essential oil of your choice for just a little bit of fragrance.
* For the final step, you will have to pour out the contents into the tube. Allow it to cool down and solidify.

Would you like to try this interesting DIY?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

These 8 pictures give you a peek into Selena Gomez’s versatile wardrobe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement