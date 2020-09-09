Want to go au naturel with your beauty routine? Start with this DIY lipstick

Before you think of buying a new shade of lipstick, consider making it at home. (Source: Pixabay)

There are many people who prefer natural, homemade substances over market products when it comes to their skincare. In the long period of lockdown, there has been a realisation for many that skincare and beauty do not need elaborate arrangements. In fact, most of the beauty products can be found in the kitchen, so there is no need for people to burn a hole in their pocket and rush to the salon for every little thing. In fact, from facial cleaning to removal of unwanted hair, everything can be done naturally at home.

This week, if you are looking for some home recipe to try, here is a simple guide to making a lipstick at home; read on.

Things you will need

– 2 tsp of sweet almond oil

– 1 tsp of beeswax

– 1 tsp of cocoa butter or shea butter

– 1-2 drops of any essential oil of your choice

– An empty lipstick or lip balm tube

– Some beetroot powder (for colour)

Method

* First melt the beeswax, the almond oil, and the shea/cocoa butter by heating them.

* Next, add the beetroot powder to the molten mixture, if you want it to become a deep-red lipstick. You can even use cocoa powder if you want it to be a nude shade.

* Next, you will have to remove the ingredients from the stove. Stir it well and then add a few drops of essential oil of your choice for just a little bit of fragrance.

* For the final step, you will have to pour out the contents into the tube. Allow it to cool down and solidify.

Would you like to try this interesting DIY?

