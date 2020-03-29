Want to get rid of upper-lip hair? Try these home remedies

Visiting your local salon seems improbable in this situation. You will have to rely on natural remedies. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Visiting your local salon seems improbable in this situation. You will have to rely on natural remedies. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When was the last time you visited a parlour? If you are one of those lucky few who managed to get yourself groomed just in time, good for you. Some others were caught unawares, and are now looking for ways to get rid of unwanted facial hair. While visiting your local salon seems improbable during the lockdown, here are some natural ways, home remedies if you may, to help you rid yourself of hair on the upper lip. The key, however, lies in consistency. Read on.

Yogurt-turmeric paste

These easy ingredients are found in every Indian kitchen. Together, they are hailed for their anti-microbial and anti-septic properties. All you need is a pinch of turmeric, one teaspoon of yogurt, and one teaspoon of gram flour. Put all the ingredients together in a bowl and make a thick concoction. Then, gently apply some on your upper lips. Allow it to set and dry for 15-20 minutes in room temperature. Use cotton to gently remove it from the skin along with the unwanted hair. Once you are done, wash your face. Repeat every few weeks for better result.

Lemon and sugar paste

The second natural way to remove unwanted facial hair is to use lemon and sugar paste. Lemon juice is hailed for its bleaching properties. All you need is two to three tablespoons of lemon juice, and one teaspoon of sugar. Mix the two together to prepare a paste. Apply on the upper lip area, and let it dry for at least 15 minutes. When you are done, rub it off gently and wash it with water.

Lemon and honey paste

Salon goers will know just how potent honey is, when it comes to hair removal. The lemon and honey paste is just ideal for natural hair removal, without any risk of skin damage. All you need is half a tablespoon of lemon juice, one teaspoon of honey, and half a cup of hot water. When you prepare the mixture, make sure it is sticky. Use an ice-cream stick to apply the mixture to the upper-lip area. Let it say for 15 minutes, after which, you can use a cloth or some cotton to remove it. Wash your face and finish with an application of moisturising lotion.

Milk and turmeric paste

If you do not want to remove the hair altogether, but want to hide it with means of bleaching, then this solution is appropriate. You will need one teaspoon of turmeric and one tablespoon of milk. When you mix the two, make sure the solution is not too runny, else it will not stay. Apply on the area above your lips and let it dry for 30-45 minutes. Then, remove it by gently rubbing it off. Wash with water and do this once every two weeks for best results.

