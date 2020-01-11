Want to flash that perfect smile on your wedding? Here’s what you should do

This wedding season, shine your pearly whites and dazzle the photographer. (Source: Pixabay) This wedding season, shine your pearly whites and dazzle the photographer. (Source: Pixabay)

A wedding is an important event, because it is a huge milestone in your life. Families, friends and other loved ones come together to celebrate your love. The occasion calls for meticulous planning, sometimes months in advance. And while everyone pays enough attention to the hair and make-up department, along with the wedding trousseau, not much thought is given to the teeth. This wedding season, irrespective of whether you are a bride, a groom, a bridesmaid or a groomsman, shine those pearly whites and dazzle the photographer. Here’s how you can achieve the perfect smile.

Make the appointment

Consult with your dentist first. Make an appointment months in advance. Your teeth need to look healthy and happy, and only your dentist can ascertain what actually needs to be done. The more you procrastinate, the more you lose out on time. Remember, your wedding album will contain some zoomed-in pictures of your face. Make sure your smile stands out.

Get them cleaned

Normally, most people skip this step and opt for teeth whitening. This is a big no-no. Dentists say that you must always first get your teeth cleaned before looking at whitening options.

Whitening

Many people think that whitening results are visible overnight. This is not true. Dental health experts say that teeth whitening can take a week or two, depending on your desired outcome. It is important to initiate the process well in advance, so you do not have to squeeze it with other more pressing engagements around the time of the wedding. Also, dentists say that when people opt for teeth whitening a day or two before the wedding, they risk accidental exposure to the gum tissue which can cause gingival irritation.

Oral health

Maintain good oral habits at home. Brushing twice a day every day and flossing daily, will make your teeth look healthy in the pictures. Cut down on caffeine and wine, and other such products that contain plant compound tannin that can stain your enamel.

The correct diet

Doctors say that munching on apples and eating fruits and vegetables that are loaded with fibre, can help keep the teeth clean. It is due to the fact that fibre is a natural abrasive.

