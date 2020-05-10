Want to clean your house? Try these simple hacks using salt

Did you know about these simple hacks? (Source: Pixabay) Did you know about these simple hacks? (Source: Pixabay)

Staying at home in lockdown has made us look at things from a new perspective. Most of us have now begun to take special care of our house — relying on easy DIYs and quick remedies for everyday problems. From cleaning and hygiene, to health and beauty, we have now started looking inwards for solutions.

So, it should not come as a surprise to you, if we were to tell you that your regular table salt can do more than just enhance the taste of your food and keep you healthy. If used intelligently, it can become a great hack for keeping the house clean and sparkly.

Here are some ways to use salt to keep the house clean:

* If you are facing the issue of ants in your house, all you have to do is block their path by sprinkling some salt. It is the simplest way to keep a family of ants away. Better yet, if you spot them outside the house and can take this necessary measure.

* Use salt to clean doors and windows. Everybody knows that this is no easy task. But it is possible to make doors and windows look spotless. For this, you need to spray some vinegar on them and let it dry. Next, rub some paste that is made up of baking soda and salt. Wash it off with warm water, and see the result immediately.

* Salt can also get rid of any and almost all kinds of stains. Say you have spilled some milk, or some gravy on the kitchen slab or the stove, and it is refusing to go. All you have to do is apply a paste of salt and warm water, and allow it to stay on the stained area for some time. Scrub it off, and it will be like the stain was almost never there.

* Cleaning of plastic jars and containers can also be done by using salt. The insides are particularly difficult. So, all you have to do is put a tablespoon of salt and let it stay for a few minutes, before you rinse it off with water. You will not only have a clean and a brand new product, but also one that is free of any odour.

* Unclog your drain using salt. For this you will need one cup of salt and some baking soda. Add half a cup of vinegar to it and then pour the mixture down the drain. Wait for at least 15 minutes, before the bathroom/kitchen drain clears.

* Instead of changing the wipes with which you mop and clean the floor, give them a new life. All you have to do is soak the sponge or the cloth overnight in a bucket filled with three to four cups of salt and some hot water. In the morning, you will be shocked to see the cloth’s new appearance.

