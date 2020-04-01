Want to ace the selfie game? Here’s what you should do

Using these tips, you will be able to click selfies like your favourite celebrities. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Using these tips, you will be able to click selfies like your favourite celebrities. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Selfies are forever in vogue. It does not matter that you cannot leave the house at the moment. If you have a good phone and the perfect lighting, you can click some impressive selfies for the world to see. If you are trying to master the trick, here are some tips to help you; read on.

Be you

Be real and be yourself. Do not be afraid to show the world the real side to your personality. So, if you are goofy and silly, make sure it comes out in the pictures you click.

Find the light

Selfies without proper lighting are likely to disappoint. The whole point of clicking a picture is so the subject — in this case, you — is visible. Make sure there is sufficient light before you pose for a picture. Proper lighting also highlights the best features of the face.

Right angle

Figuring out the right angle or the flattering side, is also important. Understanding the structure of your face and posing accordingly, can make for a great selfie frame.

Cropping is okay

You are allowed to crop out a portion of the picture, if you think it does not sit well with the rest of the frame. It could be a stray hair, or a weirdly-placed hand.

Selfie lying down

Some people vouch for these kind of selfies, because the lying down position gives a good shape and angle to the face. If you are not convinced, try it for yourself.

Chin up

Holding the camera slightly up can hide the unflattering features and weird angles of the face. If you are conscious about your chin, this is a great method to incorporate.

When in doubt, smile!

Pouting is passe, now people are beginning to smile more in pictures. In fact, it is said that the best thing you can do, is smile when you are posing for the camera. It instantly lights up your face and accentuates your beautiful features.

For guidance, check out these natural, silly, gorgeous and goofy selfies that some of your favourite celebrities have shared on their social media accounts.

Which one are you going to try? Take your pick!

