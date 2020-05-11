Want minimum hair breakage? Wear these simple hairstyles to bed

A braid is a great way to make sure there is no hair breakage. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) A braid is a great way to make sure there is no hair breakage. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

While we often talk about taking care of our tresses so as to minimize damage, very little is said about how to make sure strands don’t break when we sleep. Hair care depends a lot on how we sleep, too. At night, the brushing of hair against the bed sheet and the pillow can lead to breakage. Which is why it is important to know that there are some ways in which you can lessen the damage. These include simple hairstyles that have their own distinct advantages. Read on.

A top bun

Many hair experts say that if you have styled your hair, then you have to make sure it does not fall on your face when you sleep. This is when you can make a top bun. It is super easy, and will make sure the hair stays on top, while you sleep comfortably. A few loose strands will do no damage. This can be especially handy when you have curled or straightened your hair.

ALSO READ | Take care of chemically treated hair at home

A simple braid

A braid is a great way to make sure there is no hair breakage. Before you hit the bed, wear your hair in a simple braid so as to minimize any kind of breakage. Make sure it is not too tight, though, or it could end up making you feel uncomfortable. Also, it is a great way to ensure there is no tangling and pulling.

If you do not have the time for anything elaborate and just want to hit the bed at the earliest, consider a loose bun. (Source: Pixabay) If you do not have the time for anything elaborate and just want to hit the bed at the earliest, consider a loose bun. (Source: Pixabay)

A ponytail

The biggest advantage of wearing your hair like this is that the strands will not fall on your face, and it won’t be too tight either. A complicated hairstyle could damage the hair, but you cannot ever go wrong with a ponytail.

A loose bun

If you do not have the time for anything elaborate and just want to hit the bed at the earliest, consider a loose bun. Some people like to call it the messy bun, but really there is nothing messy about it. If anything, it can protect the strands. This will protect the hair from getting tangled as well, when you sleep.

ALSO READ | Try this peppermint hair mask to soothe your summer scalp

Remember that while some people prefer to sleep with their hair let loose, it is not really that good an idea. And even when you are using simple hairstyle techniques, make sure it is not too tight. Wearing your hair tight can damage the roots and cause more breakage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd