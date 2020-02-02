Want healthy hair? Start braiding them every day

If you have washed your hair, make sure to dry them before you begin to braid. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you have washed your hair, make sure to dry them before you begin to braid. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

As kids, we would get vexed at being asked to wear braids to school. Some of us would throw a fit, stomp around and start a mini rebellion. The sight of ribbons would horrify us. But, what if we are told that the same braids we once detested, would become our salvation now? That is right. Our mothers knew what they were doing with all that oil and ribbons. And now, if we are even mildly interested in keeping our hair strong and healthy, we must go back to braiding them every day. Read on.

No hair breakage

When your hair is neatly tied in a braid, there is less hair breakage, as opposed to when you leave it loose. The strands stick in a more organised pattern. You must braid your hair before bedtime, because the tossing and turning at night can cause a lot of breakage. With time, this can affect the quality of your hair, too.

Moisture locking

Believe it or not, but your hair needs some amount of moisture, too. Dryness can cause the strands to become brittle with time. It is believed that women who have curly or wavy hair, suffer from more hair dryness, because the strands are not able to hold the moisture. When you braid them, you are able to lock some of the natural moisture.

No tangles

The unnecessary minutes you spend untangling the mess in your hair can be avoided if you braid them on the regular. Besides saving you time, braiding ensures there is less hair loss when you run a comb through the strands.

Great for the frizz

Those who have frizzy hair, lose a lot of volume when they try to untangle them. That’s because frizzy hair tends to get tangled more and is more unmanageable. While anti-frizz serums often come handy, it is advisable to braid your hair, too, after you apply them.

Braids are trendy

Braids never went out of vogue. If anything, more trendy hairstyles have come to fore now. Also, instead of using heat to style your hair, use braids to curl them and give them a new shape and texture naturally. Heat damages the quality of hair, and frequent use of it is extremely detrimental.

Things to know

Before your braid your hair, remember that braiding takes time and effort. If you are not an early riser, make sure you make braids at night, before bed. Also, if you have washed your hair, make sure to dry them before you begin to braid. Do not make the braids too tight, as it can cause breakage.

