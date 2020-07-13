Want healthier nails? Try these easy home hacks

If you are searching for ways to make your nails appear naturally beautiful, try some of these easy DIY hacks. (Source: Pixabay) If you are searching for ways to make your nails appear naturally beautiful, try some of these easy DIY hacks. (Source: Pixabay)

No matter how much they try, some people are not able to become friends with their nails. The surface always looked chipped, and the nail appears to be perpetually brittle. But, no one wants their nails to look crooked, and they never should. Thanks to the time they have with them right now, many people are looking for effective home remedies to take care of themselves. If you are among them, and are searching to ways to make your nails appear naturally beautiful, try some of these easy DIY hacks.

Using a garlic pod

Garlic is known to be extremely effective for the overall health of a person. When it comes to nail care, you can use it. Just cut a garlic pod in half and rub the juicy interior on the nails. It is said to be a natural nail strengthener and hardener, and can especially benefit those who have brittle nails. Do this exercise for at least a minute every day.

Oil massage

Just like your hair, your nails need the goodness of oils, too. You need to moisturise your nails from time to time. So, you can make a concoction of some essential beauty oils, along with some Vitamin E, for your cuticles. Add a few drops of each oil in an empty nail polish bottle, and then using its brush, apply a few strokes every day for two weeks.

Garlic polish

If you like the above hack, you can incorporate some garlic juice in it. Just crush some finely chopped garlic pods and the juice that comes out of it can be added to an empty nail polish bottle. Then using its brush, top-coat it; it will work as a nail hardener.

So, which one will you be using?

