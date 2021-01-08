Want a clean face after wearing makeup for hours? Try this easy hack

Makeup application may appear daunting to a novice, but makeup removal can be equally difficult which, if not done correctly, can also be damaging to the skin. More often than not, people feel lazy when they have to remove their makeup, with some even going to bed with it, only because they are running short of time, or are too tired to do anything about it.

But dermatologists insist that makeup removal is a must before one goes off to sleep. Otherwise it can damage the skin by blocking its pores, leading to acne and other skin conditions. As such, here is a quick and simple technique with which you can remove heavy makeup in no time and call it a day. Read on.

Things you will need

* A little bit of rose water — keep aside some of it in a small bowl

* Aloe vera gel in a separate bowl

* One tablespoon of coconut oil

* Water with which to wash your face

Method

– Clean your hands and then wash your face to make it damp.

– Mix the rose water, aloe vera gel and coconut oil so that it becomes an even cleanser.

– Using your fingers, massage it gently on the face in circular motions, so that it reaches every corner.

– When you notice it has removed the makeup and your face is looking clean, wash your hands again and then wash your face.

– Pat it dry — do not rub aggressively. Then apply a generous amount of moisturising lotion.

This is a natural way of removing makeup along with dirt, especially if you have been out all day. Also, all these ingredients are good for your skin, regardless of its type, and there is no risk of having an infection or developing allergies either!

Isn’t this an easy trick? Try it today!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle