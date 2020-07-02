Walmart stops selling ‘All Lives Matter’ t-shirts after social media backlash

Prior to this, they had put out another statement pledging their support in the ongoing racism debate. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Prior to this, they had put out another statement pledging their support in the ongoing racism debate. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Amid the racism controversy sparked in different parts of the country, US retailer Walmart has decided to discontinue selling “All Lives Matter” merchandise on their website after it came in for social media backlash. According to a report in The Guardian, the giant retailer stirred up controversy when it came to notice that Old Glory, a third party, was selling a number of $20 T-shirts through the Walmart website. This included “Blue Lives Matter”, ““Police Lives Matter”, Irish Lives Matter”, “Homeless Lives Matter”, “Drunk Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter”.

Walmart Canada faces backlash over sale of ‘All Lives Matter’ T-shirt https://t.co/5AFyvwjyoa pic.twitter.com/bDcf6HJs8W — CP24 (@CP24) June 23, 2020

Post the social media heat, the company had initially announced a through investigation. However, later taking into consideration everything that was unfolding, they announced they would discontinue sales of the items.

“We fundamentally do believe that all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect. However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimised the focus on the painful reality of racial inequality,” the company informed in a statement.

Prior to this, they had put out another statement pledging their support in the ongoing debate. “We know it takes more than talk. It takes action. We are taking steps to address racism head-on and accelerate change, including Walmart and the Walmart Foundation committing $100 million over five years so we can move forward, together,” they had written.

We know it takes more than talk. It takes action. We are taking steps to address racism head-on and accelerate change, including Walmart and the Walmart Foundation committing $100 million over five years so we can move forward, together. pic.twitter.com/PKrPvkwnWP — Walmart (@Walmart) June 5, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.