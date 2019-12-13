Waking up in the middle of the night? Know how you can fall back asleep

If you find yourself awake at odd hours, here are some dos and don’ts to ensure you go back to sleep. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you find yourself awake at odd hours, here are some dos and don’ts to ensure you go back to sleep. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Do you suddenly find yourself awake in the middle of the night, wondering what disturbed your sleep? For light sleepers, even the mildest of disturbances can cost them their shuteye. And then, they sit staring into the darkness, thinking of ways to get back to sleep. Getting quality sleep is essential for one’s mental and physical well-being. And if you are looking to clock in sufficient hours, look not further. Try some of these techniques and see what works best for you at night. Read on.

Keep the phone away

When people wake up at night, they get the urge to check their phones, to maybe see the time. And then it quickly escalates to checking social media platforms and official mails. Before you know it, you are fully awake and it is morning already and, therefore, too late to go back to sleep. It is important to resist this urge. Your phone not only gives you something to think about, its blue light also suppresses sleep hormone melatonin.

Switch off the lights

Sleeping in a comfortable, dark space can make you sleep well. We wake up at odd hours, because we are stressed and anxious, with various thoughts circling inside our head. Even then, going back to sleep is possible, provided we wake up in a soothing place, which is dark and quiet. Keep the lights turned off and stay under the covers. If you live in a noisy quarter of the city, keep a white noise machine next to you so you can fall back asleep.

Bore your brain

If you cannot quieten your thoughts, think about the most mundane of things, so your mind can be lulled to sleep. Think up comforting scenarios, or recite nursery rhymes in your head. Experts say that just like the sheep-counting technique, this, too, allows the brain to relax.

Relax your muscles

Work on your muscles gently. You must pay attention to the parts of the body where the stress knots are located. Start with your feet, contract your muscles, count till five and relax them. Additionally, you can also synchronize your breathing for quickly falling back to sleep.

