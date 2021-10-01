62 years after first appearance on Vogue US, Jane Fonda covers Vogue Poland

Actor and former model Jane Fonda has made it to the cover of a Vogue magazine after more than six decades! She has graced the cover of Vogue Poland, 62 years after her first appearance on Vogue US.

The magazine made the announcement on Instagram, writing in the caption alongside the actor’s video, “Activist, actress, style icon. @janefonda is one of the three heroines of the cover shoot for the October issue of “Vogue Polska”.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Polska (@vogue.polska)

The 84-year-old will have her own cover for the October issue on the theme of “courage”. An Independent report states that Fonda first appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine in 1959. She was photographed by Irving Penn wearing a mustard yellow dress and pink gloves, with a classic 50s hairdo. At the time, a Vogue interview from 2019 states, Fonda was a “relatively unknown actress and model with famous parents” — her father was actor Henry Fonda, and her mother was Canadian socialite Frances Ford Brokaw.

ALSO READ | New mom Cardi B makes a grand appearance at Paris Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

In her latest cover, she has been clicked by Molly Matalon, wearing an all-black flared jumpsuit by Alberta Ferretti, which has been paired with a Janessa Leoné hat and a leather Iris Van Herpen belt.

In some of the inside photos, she is seen wearing a gold Chanel trench coat over the black ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Inacio (@meinacio)

The magazine said it chose the iconic star for the cover for her role as an activist and educator who “fights for the future of our planet”.

ALSO READ | Kate Middleton dazzles in a golden gown at James Bond movie premiere; see pics

The Independent report also states that Fonda, who is a social and environmental activist, had launched a weekly protest in collaboration with environmental group Greenpeace called Fire Drill Fridays (FDF) in 2019, which demanded a stronger government response to the climate crisis. This year, she also called out US President Joe Biden for not being “bold” or “fast enough” in tackling environmental issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mollymatalon (@mollymatalon)

Actors Andie MacDowell and Sandra Drzymalska also appear on separate covers of Vogue magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Polska (@vogue.polska)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Polska (@vogue.polska)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!