Friday, October 01, 2021
62 years after first appearance on Vogue US, Jane Fonda covers Vogue Poland

Fonda first appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine in 1959. She was photographed by Irving Penn wearing a mustard yellow dress and pink gloves, with a classic 50s hairdo

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 1, 2021 4:40:57 pm
Jane Fonda, Jane Fonda news, Jane Fonda Vogue cover, Jane Fonda Vogue Poland, Jane Fonda fashion, Jane Fonda activism, Jane Fonda climate change, indian express newsThe 84-year-old will have her own cover for the October issue on the theme of "courage". (Photo: Instagram/@janefonda)

Actor and former model Jane Fonda has made it to the cover of a Vogue magazine after more than six decades! She has graced the cover of Vogue Poland, 62 years after her first appearance on Vogue US.

The magazine made the announcement on Instagram, writing in the caption alongside the actor’s video, “Activist, actress, style icon. @janefonda is one of the three heroines of the cover shoot for the October issue of “Vogue Polska”.”

The 84-year-old will have her own cover for the October issue on the theme of “courage”. An Independent report states that Fonda first appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine in 1959. She was photographed by Irving Penn wearing a mustard yellow dress and pink gloves, with a classic 50s hairdo. At the time, a Vogue interview from 2019 states, Fonda was a “relatively unknown actress and model with famous parents” — her father was actor Henry Fonda, and her mother was Canadian socialite Frances Ford Brokaw.

In her latest cover, she has been clicked by Molly Matalon, wearing an all-black flared jumpsuit by Alberta Ferretti, which has been paired with a Janessa Leoné hat and a leather Iris Van Herpen belt.

In some of the inside photos, she is seen wearing a gold Chanel trench coat over the black ensemble.

 

The magazine said it chose the iconic star for the cover for her role as an activist and educator who “fights for the future of our planet”.

The Independent report also states that Fonda, who is a social and environmental activist, had launched a weekly protest in collaboration with environmental group Greenpeace called Fire Drill Fridays (FDF) in 2019, which demanded a stronger government response to the climate crisis. This year, she also called out US President Joe Biden for not being “bold” or “fast enough” in tackling environmental issues.

 

Actors Andie MacDowell and Sandra Drzymalska also appear on separate covers of Vogue magazine.

 

